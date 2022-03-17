Viral Video: Needless to say, dogs are wonderful companions and also a source of constant amusement and fun. Just spending some time with them makes one feel happy and entertained. More so, watching dogs being all goofy and naughty is definitely delightful. One such video shows a dog having the time of his life as it plays the piano like a pro. That’s not it! As the dog plays the keys of a piano, it also tries to sing along the notes. The adorable video shared by @dogsofinstagram, shows a dog standing on the hind legs, with its paws on the piano. As the piano produces music, the dog howls in sync to the vibes.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Sings 'Mohabbat Barsa Dena' As Man Dances Behind Her, Watch & You Will Die Laughing

“My dog loves to sing and play the piano,” says the text on the video along with a laughing emoji. ”Belt it out buddy, feel the music,” the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DogsOf // Great Pet Living (@dogsofinstagram)

The video has gone viral with more than 50,000 likes, delighting social media users who loved the antics of the dog. Dog lovers filled the comments section with emojis and cute reactions. One user said, ”I am ready to buy whole year concert tickets of this talented artist.” Another joked, ”Elton John at his finest.” A third commented, ”Oh my goodness this is too sweet.” A fourth wrote, ”That moment when the dog is the musician of the house… :’)

See more reactions:

The video was originally shared by an individual named Josh Mckay, who is a musician, on his personal Instagram account. Quite adorable, this is, right?