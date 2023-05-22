Home

Viral Video: Dog Uses Mumbai Local Train Daily To Travel From Borivali To Andheri; Internet Is Amazed

Viral Video: Dog Uses Mumbai Local Train Daily To Travel From Borivali To Andheri; Internet Is Amazed

However, have you ever imagined a dog using these trains for its daily commute? Well, a stray dog has become an internet sensation after being captured using the Mumbai local trains.

Dog Takes Mumbai Local Train Everyday For Commute

Mumbai, famously known as the ‘Mayanagari’, is one of the busiest cities in the country. It is also renowned for its local trains, which are considered the lifeline of the city.

It is impossible to imagine the maximum city without these local trains. Countless people rely on these trains to reach their destinations on time, including the famous Dabbawalas who use them for timely food delivery.

The video, posted on the Instagram page ‘India Cultural Hub’, shows the dog confidently entering the train and taking its journey from Borivali to Andheri station. The dog peacefully sits on the floor, not causing any disturbance, and even looks out of the door, captivating the hearts of social media users. Even fellow passengers seem surprised yet smile at the dog, appreciating its unique commute. The adorable canine has won the hearts of netizens, amusing them with its innate ability to navigate the train system without any formal training.

Watch the video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Cultural Hub (@indiaculturalhub)

The post was shared with a caption, “Meet the local train’s regular traveller in #Mumbai 🇮🇳. Here’s something to lighten up your weekend!”

However, we cannot confirm the veracity of the video showing the dog traveling on the local train on a daily basis.

The Instagram users have expressed their love for the stray pooch and praised its intelligence.

Here are some interesting comments

“Love to see them roam freely, take a free train ride and co-exist peacefully,” an Instagram user commented.

“It’s his world, and we are just part of it,” said another.

“This is such a beautiful video.. Intelligent creatures.. Trusting us blindly that no one would harm him or trample over him..In fact this Video reminds me of Yulin festival in China which they celebrate by harming dogs for their own cruel benefit. What those poor babies must be going through because every animal has the right to live like this doggy in midst of us humans- Safe, Loved & Wanted,” commented the third.

“Yes I have seen him ,he gets back to Andheri at night ,he is such a smart baby,” commented another.

“Stays in Borivli and goes to work in Kandivalim,” an Instagram user commented.

