Funny Video Today: A video is cracking up thousands of netizens where a monkey and a dog could be seen having a face-off but the clip is edited with Hindi commentary and it is absolutely hilarious. So keep your audio on for this video and be prepared to laugh out loud. This video with an adorable female pet dog, with her ears tied in little ponies, fighting with monkeys who entered her home has gone viral with over 6.3 million views and 318k likes. In the reel, the white dog could be seen barking at monkeys that crossed the fence and entered her house. Then their funny back-and-forth starts.Also Read - Monkey Gets Scared As Man Reveals His Crazy Hairstyle, Viral Video Makes Netizens LOL. Watch

The dog says while jumping, “Aye bhago! bhago! bhago! Mere ghar se bhago tum!” The monkey comes close to the dog and says, “Aye banegi zyada tez?!” The ponytail-dog warns him saying, “Bhagta hai ki nahi bandar kahika?” The monkey replies, “Nahi bhagenge.” The doggie warns again saying, “Bhag jao yaha se, bata de rahe hai tum ko!” The monkey then threatens to pull her ponies and says, “Aye!! Chottiya noch lenge!” In return, the dog threatens to call her mom. “Chotti nochega mera?! Mummmmyy!” Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Scares Monkey With Her Face, Can't Stop Laughing After He Falls Off Window. Watch

“Theek hai theek hai ja rahe hai. Bittu ke khoj main aye the, samjhi,” the monkey explains. The dog says there is no Bittu here and asks them to leave again. “Bhag jao yaha se, koi bittu nahi rehta yaha! Samjha na, bhago yaha se!” “Theek hai ja rahe hai,” the monkey says in defeat. “Ja rahe hai! Ladki se panga nahi lena samjha re, bhago yaha se,” the dog warns after successfully shooing away the monkeys from her home. Also Read - Viral Video: Sad Monkey Drinks Alcohol, Drowns His Sorrows Like Kabir Singh. Watch

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF DOGGIE FIGHTING WITH MONKEY IN HINDI:

The clip was shared on Instagram by the page ‘sab_lool_hai’, run by a content creator named Keshav from Bihar’s Basantpur. He regularly posts funny animal videos dubbed in Hindi with his Bihari lingo and accent. Netizens were left in splits after watching the video and commented quoting their favourite lines.