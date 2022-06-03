Funny Video Today: Dogs are like little babies, not fully aware of how this world works and highly curious. Just looking at them be fascinated by the simple things can keep you entertained. A hilarious video is going viral on social media that shows an adorable dog who doesn’t completely understand the concept of a television.Also Read - Viral Video: Adorable Dog Has Fun Playing With Water, Video Will Make You Smile | Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by the page ‘Buitengebieden’, which regularly posts funny and cute clips for a daily dose of positivity for Twitter users. The clip posted with the caption, “Where did the ball go?” has received more than 1.1 million views and 50k likes. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala's Pet Dogs Heartbroken After His Death, Refuse to Eat Food | Watch

The video shows a golden doodle dog watching golf on TV and his owner recording his hilarious reactions every time the golfer swings the ball. As a golfer swings on TV, to the dog it looks like it went outside the TV and even the window. So, he gets off the TV set and runs up to the window to look for the ball outside the house but is not able to spot it. The dog’s owner and netizens were left in splits after watching the doggo’s cute reaction to golf. Also Read - Viral Video: Cat Gets Scared By Seeing Vulture Flying Towards It On TV. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Where did the ball go? 😅 pic.twitter.com/BVG2LZ28cr — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 1, 2022

What do you think of the video?