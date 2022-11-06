Pack Of Doggies Having Fun With Balloon Just Like Kids Is ‘Oh Cho Chweet’! WATCH

Just like seen here, a pack of dogs is drenched in a lively celebration of being able to move around and play around in their own big space.

Viral video: Lately, there have been reports of dogs going ballistic, whether pet dogs attacking and severely injuring their own human family or stray ones just chasing and mauling strangers for whatever reasons. This flow of stories has created a bit of aversion and even fear of the canine breed.

But then, when you look at the broader picture, you realise that somewhere down the line a major part of the fault lies with the homo sapiens who try to control their “best friends” to the nth leaving them with little or no freedom.

Nevertheless, for every downward, there are many upward. Just like seen here, a pack of dogs is drenched in a lively celebration of being able to move around and play around in their own big space. Of course, a big chunk of credit goes to Mr Latex Rubber for taking the form of a balloon.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Now, ain’t it so rewarding to see these K9s having so much fun together? The bottom line is-peaceful cohabitation.