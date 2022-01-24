Viral Video: Nothing beats stress like watching animal videos. Adorable videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and trotting baby elephants…they all melt the heart and make you smile. In case you are looking for something fun to watch today, you will love this video of a cat playing peekaboo with sleeping dog. Also Read - Hero Dog Saves Baby Deer From Drowning, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral | Watch

In the video, a dog is seen sleeping peacefully on a couch when a cat decides to have some fun and mischief. The cat first tries to wake the dog up by touching its toe and then quickly hides under the sofa. With no luck the first time, the cat repeats it again and finally wakes up the dog who is left wondering who touched him. A Twitter account called Buitengebieden shared the video and captioned it as, ”Can’t stop laughing.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, amusing social media users who can’t help but laugh at the naughty cat’s sneaky behaviour. One user wrote, ”Cats are too funny. Looks like now he’s nice and relaxed, nearly asleep. Time to bug him.” Many said that it is the cutest thing on the internet today.

Here are more reactions:

That is consciousness of thought! LMAO an animal just pranked another animal this is unbelievable. — Jericho3K (@Jericho3K) January 23, 2022

Cats love doing things like this! Ours layed on the sofa, pretending to be asleep. When one of our dogs walked by she HIT his back end and went back to "sleep". Our dogs surrounded thr sofa like that: pic.twitter.com/Mte0x5FxVN — my (@textcontainer) January 23, 2022

"a cat knows what being naughty is" https://t.co/MmPGVbVw4Y — Karla Bates (@KarrrlaBates) January 24, 2022

A real game of cat and dog 😹😹😹 https://t.co/IVIrUclnrS — Ken⚾ (@Ken_bbFan) January 24, 2022

Cute, right?