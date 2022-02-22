Viral Video: Can a dog ever put up a fight against a leopard? Seems highly unlikely, right? However, a rather interesting video of a stray dog scaring away a leopard has gone viral on social media. In the video, a dog can be seen resting on a road when a leopard tries to attack it. Instead of running away, the dog puts up a brave fight against the leopard by incessantly barking at it. The dog stands his ground and continues to bark furiously at him, leaving the leopard no other option but to go back to the jungle.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Attempts To Kick Stray Dog, Gets Instant Karma | Watch

The viral undated video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. It seems to have been shot at a national park or wildlife sanctuary.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and many people were impressed with the dog’s confidence. However, some others didn’t agree and said that the situation would have been different if the face-off was in a forest.

“What lack of lacunae! The debate here needs to be the presence of the dog in the forested area. Not ought to encourage it through sharing these videos as some sort of motivation,” one user said. Another wrote, ”If that leopard had been hungry it would have been MORE aggressive than this.”

