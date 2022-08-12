Viral Video Today: Remember the scene from the film La La Land where Emma Stone loves Ryan Gosling’s piano music so much that it pulls her inside the bar. Something similar happened to this stray dog who was pulled towards the live music playing at a bar.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Scary High Tide That Touches Top of Buildings, Here's Why It Attracts Tourists

The video was shared on Twitter by Goodnews Correspondent and has gone viral with 24k views. In the video, a stray dog can be seen sitting and listening to the musician while wagging his tail. The dog looks so fascinated by the music being played that he puts his paw on the guitar and tries to play it. The musician isn't annoyed and in fact finds it so cute that he lets the dog play the guitar some more. The singer then scratches the good boy's head and pets him.

The video is winning thousands of hearts online with users saying that it made their day. A user commented, "That's Just beautiful. it's made my morning!" Another user commented, "Dog done picked you, be sure to take 'em home."

Watch the viral video below:

Stray dog walks into a bar and sits down to enjoy the live music. Dog clearly wanted to be part of the show so it walked up to musician and played the guitar with him. Head scratches & pats on the head are in order 🐕🎶❤️🐶🎵🐕 pic.twitter.com/OYEtG334iT — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 11, 2022

That was just way too cute!