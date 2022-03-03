Viral Video: How dogs exactly perceive death has been a longstanding puzzle. However, they do understand emotions and mourn the death of their canine companions. One such video of a group of dogs bidding an emotional goodbye to their dead canine friend has surfaced on Twitter, and chances are that it might leave you teary-eyed.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Rocks The Internet With Her Amazing Dance on Kacha Badam | Watch

The video shared by IAS Awanish Sharan shows five dogs digging a hole with their mouths to bury their friend. As the dead canine is laid to rest, the dogs put sand to cover the body of the departed dog. Sharan shared the video with the caption that says, 'Are they 'animals'?

Watch the video here:

The heartbreaking video has gone viral, making people emotional. Many praised animals for displaying such sense of dignity and love for their fellow companions. Many said that humans have a lot to learn from animals. One user wrote, ”Animals are like little angels sent to earth to teach us how to love. They don’t get angry or play silly games. They are always there for us.” Another said, ”Humanity. Full respect is being given to departed soul. Let’s learn something from them. Human’s have money ,ego. Animals have love , respect , emotions and feelings.”

Here are other reactions:

Usually dogs dig soil by their fore-legs. It's just the respect that they have for their departed friend, that they use their chin/face (whatever we call). It's real humanity (though the word is not apt here, used it deliberately in the hope that we learn from them) — mrutyunjaya kadlur (@MrutyunjayaSK) February 28, 2022

haan ye jaanwar hai lekin jo definition humne rakha hai

jaanwaro k liye wo yahan fail hota hai — Biswajit Mohanty (@biswaji32327529) February 28, 2022

I have learnt lots and lots of lessons from my Hachi. He's made me more human without ever saying anything. Even though it's more than a year now that he's left for a better place he continues to live in my heart making me a better person. They're more human than us — Rina Ghose (@GhoseRina) March 1, 2022

What do you think?