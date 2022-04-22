Viral Video Today: A heartwarming video is going viral on social media that might leave you teary-eyed. The video shows a group of adorable dogs who have only two working legs running around happily in a forest. The clip, shared on Twitter by Fred Schutz, features several dogs adopted by Tracey Fowler from Vermont in the US.Also Read - Video: Bags Stuffed With Cats And Dogs Seen in China As COVID Cases Spike, Disturbing Visuals Emerge

In the video, specially-abled dogs of various breeds can be seen running around the wood with joy. As most of the dogs suffer from paralysis or limb loss, they are wearing attachable wheelchairs that help them walk and even run around on such rocky paths. The dogs enjoyed themselves a lot while running around the forest in the fresh air. Also Read - Viral Video: After 5 Year a Dog Reunites With His Owner, Watch Shocking Dogs Reaction

“They took it off road…nothing can stop them,” the caption reads. The video has received more than 235k views and 17k likes. Netizens found the video heartwarming and praised the woman for taking care of specially-abled dogs. Also Read - 'OMG Jungkook' Trends After BTS Member Shares An Adorable Picture With His 2 Dogs | Check Here

Watch the viral video below:

They took it off road…nothing can stop them. 😜🐶💪🦽 pic.twitter.com/dNsM1CeUuE — Fred Schultz (@FredSchultz35) April 21, 2022

What do you think of the video?