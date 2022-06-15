Indore: In a shocking case, a group of four women mercilessly beat up a young female employee of a pizza chain in Indore, despite repeated pleas by the latter to stop. In the video, the four women are seen beating the victim, an employee with Domino’s Pizza, with sticks and kept hitting her even as she fell to the ground. The victim can be seen screaming and crying out in pain but no one comes in support to save her, rather than just watch her getting verbally and physically abused by the stick and bare hands of 4 local women, who were allegedly a part of a local gang.Also Read - Viral Video: After Kala Chasma, Norwegian Men Dance to 'Chura Ke Dil Mera', Desis Are Thrilled | Watch

The victim was also heard saying that she would go and complain to the police, following which the women replied, “go and complain”. The girl finally managed to save herself by hiding in a nearby house. The exact reason behind, why the employee got brutally beaten up is still unknown. But it is said that four women were thrashing the pizza employee for allegedly staring at them.

Journalist Anurag Dwary shared the video on Twitter and wrote, ”A young woman was mercilessly thrashed, grabbed by the hair in full public view by a group of women in Indore. The video of the incident shows four women beating up the victim, a pizza chain employee, using sticks and fists, for allegedly staring at them.”

Watch the video here:

A young woman was mercilessly thrashed, grabbed by the hair in full public view by a group of women in Indore. The video of the incident shows four women beating up the victim, a pizza chain employee, using sticks and fists, for allegedly staring at them @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/R6l2epYLpJ — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) June 13, 2022

Soon after the assault video went viral on social media, many people criticized the group of women beating and abusing an innocent lady and requested the MP Police to register a complaint against all the assaulters. One user wrote, ”Shameful that no one stepped to help the girl and busy in making videos.”

Came across this @dominos @dominos_india I hope you're providing legal assistance to this girl who's been assaulted on duty. Hope you help her in filing an assault case against these hooligans. Take action @MPPoliceOnline pic.twitter.com/kVE9O7Sce3 — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) June 13, 2022

What is there to identify?? So many people were just watching the girl being beaten…These people should've been in jail by now.. https://t.co/0I93qlX1pF — Anon (@Anon84692022) June 14, 2022

Shameful that no one stepped to help the girl and busy in making videos. https://t.co/Kpo2yAgOd7 — Jyoti Bougal 🇮🇳 (@JyotiBougal) June 14, 2022

Absolutely no one nearby tried to intervene, the dead society we live in. Camera person busy filming the incident to gather likes and viral money. https://t.co/8xhGCAKKqG — Bharat  (@Bharatieya) June 14, 2022

According to reports, the victim later lodged a complaint against the four women at a local police station. Police said they are trying to identify the accused.

(With Agency inputs)