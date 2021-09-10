Washington: Former US President Donald Trump, who is known for his funny one-liners and controversial statements, made a rather hilarious statement recently when he was asked whom he would pick if he had to choose someone to box. At a pre-fight media interaction for an upcoming boxing match, the former US President was asked by a reporter via a call, who his dream fight would be against. Trump immediately said that in the boxing ring his easiest fight would be President Joe Biden whom he thinks would ‘go down very, very quickly’.Also Read - Viral Video: Good Samaritans Pull Elderly Couple From Burning Car, Netizens Hail Them as Heroes | Watch

“Well if I had to pick somebody in the world, not only a professional boxer because I’ll take a pass on the professional boxers, I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he’d go down very, very quickly. Very, very quickly. He’d be in big trouble. I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds,” Trump said in the virtual interaction, which has now triggered hilarious reactions on social media.

Watch the video:

Trump was asked who he would pick if he had to choose someone to box. He said he would pick Joe Biden and that he would "go down within the first few seconds." 😂 pic.twitter.com/WbPzY7c556 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 9, 2021

The former president’s jab at Biden has sparked laughter and countless memes from Twitterati, with some commenting that it would be fun to watch an actual fight between them.

One user poked fun at him saying, ”I do believe trump is the funniest one liner president we’ve ever had…”. Another user wrote, “How about a match where they have to list the names of every grandchild.”

Rap Fact: Donald Trump is down to box Joe Biden on 9/11‼️😳 Who y'all got⁉️ pic.twitter.com/XEY4WvJQMT — RapTV (@raptvcom) September 10, 2021

So there was a fight, it was called a Presidential Election 2020 and Trump lost – big time (knock out). — Knittah (@GooRee) September 9, 2021

i'll sell my Mama's refrigerator just to see this live in action https://t.co/0ZvhaDFbYt — 𝗢𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗮 𝗕𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝘂𝗮𝗽𝗼 🔴 (@1saucestain) September 10, 2021

Man I miss Trump. He is so funny. https://t.co/APynz2GVyV — Connie Bryer (@ConnieBryer1) September 9, 2021

Notably, Trump is set to provide ringside commentary for a boxing bout between heavyweight champions Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Saturday,