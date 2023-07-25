Home

This Video Of A Donald Trump Lookalike Playing Cricket Is All Fun And Games

Viral video: A lookalike of former US President Donald Trump was seen enjoying a game of street cricket. The man managed to hit the ball away for a six.

The video has over 9.2 lakh views. (Image Credits: Twitter)

If there is one word that is synonymous with cricket right now, it’s the Ashes. England and Australia have been vying with each other for the coveted urn. With four Tests, done, the series is titled slightly in favour of Australia. The Pat Cummins-led side are 2-1 in the Ashes after the Manchester Test ended in a draw due to rain. While cricket fans are still disappointed at the manner in which rain gods played spoilsport in the fixture, one video doing the rounds on social media is sure to cheer them up. The clip in question features a lookalike of former US President Donald Trump playing cricket. Surprised? Well, so were England cricket fans. England’s Barmy Army has dropped the hilarious clip on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Donald Trump’s Lookalike Plays Cricket

The video shows a person looking similar to Donald Trump while playing street cricket. The man manages to hit a reverse scoop and steer the ball away for a six. He then goes to his friends to celebrate. “Donald Trump is a serious player,” England’s Barmy Army wrote while sharing the video.

Donald Trump is a serious player. pic.twitter.com/GrFAqFn9uw — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) July 24, 2023

How People Reacted

The video has over 9.2 lakh views. Users were quick to react with hilarious comments. One person wrote, “Wow, now that is a great shot. Some people are calling it the greatest shot of all time.”

Wow, now that is a great shot

Some people are calling it the greatest shot of all time 👌🏻 — Harry 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇨🇿 (@HarryTheHammer_) July 24, 2023

Taking a dig at the former US President’s comments about Mexicans, a comment read, “Now he’s to ask the Mexicans to give him back the cricket ball.”

Now he's to ask the mexicans to give him back the cricket ball — Davy Wright (@DavyWright4) July 24, 2023

Another person remarked, “Let’s make the Ashes great again.”

Let's make the ashes great again — pompey 257 (@pompeyaj1) July 24, 2023

Recalling India batter Suryakumar Yadav’s iconic shots, one account called the lookalike “Donald Kumar Yadav.”

Donald Kumar Yadav — YashRajgaria (@yash_rajgaria) July 24, 2023

“Clearly a very stable genius (at cricket),” a message read, referring to Trump’s statement a few years ago on his mental stability.

Clearly a very stable genius (at cricket). — Stevie Nix (@Snickknacks) July 24, 2023

The Ashes 2023:

Australia have managed to retain the Ashes after the rain washed away the fourth Test at Manchester’s Old Trafford. This is the third consecutive time the team has managed to win the trophy.

Another Donald Trump Lookalike

In 2021, a kulfi seller in Pakistan, who looked like a doppelgänger of Trump, went viral. A video of the seller showed him singing while trying to sell some dessert. The video was shared by Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehzad Roy (@officialshehzadroy)



The clip had received over 65,000 views on Instagram. What are your thoughts on the video of Donald Trump’s lookalike?

