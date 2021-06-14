Over the years, the internet has helped find a lot of celebrity-lookalikes and the latest in the list is a doppelganger of Donald Trump. And guess where? In Pakistan! A video of an albino ice cream man who looks just like the former US president has surfaced on the internet. Also Read - Viral Video: Face Mask Stuck in Siberian Husky's Stomach Removed by Chennai Doctors, Netizens Urge Safe Disposal of Masks

Trump’s doppelganger, who is from Sahiwal in the Punjab area of Pakistan, is actually a kulfi-seller. In the video, he can be seen wearing a kurta pajama, has blond hair (due to albinism) and a physique similar to Trump. However, more than the striking resemblance to the former US president, the middle-aged man has also impressed the internet for his unique voice.

The video gained attention after Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy shared it on his Instagram page with the caption, “Wah. Qulfi walay bhai, Kya baat hai.” Since then, the video has gone viral on other social media platforms. The clip shows the man singing in a powerful voice to tempt locals to his ice-cream cart.

Watch the video here:

Donald Trump Selling Ice Cream in Pakistan Streets & Singing His Slogan to Attract People. A Must Watch Video pic.twitter.com/X0w2QcdXoc — Abdul Rehman (@realARehman233) June 10, 2021

The video has gone viral amusing people all over the world and some have even started calling the kulf-seller ‘albino Donald Trump.’

The resemblance also triggered a lot of memes and jokes. One user joked, ”Donald Trump is selling ice cream in Pakistan after losing the election.” Another user wrote, “Looks = Donald Trump. Soul = Naseebo Lal,” referring to the acclaimed Pakistani singer.

A third user expressed concern for his condition and wrote, “How he is selling ice cream in this heat while suffering from albinism – it tends to affect such patient quickly.” Others responded saying that kulfi seller is called ‘Chacha Bagga’ and said they have eaten the kulfi seller’s dessert for many years. They promised to help him out.