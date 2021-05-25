It is believed that animals experience the same range of emotions as humans, and this video of a donkey walking up to a little girl hugging her and showering love is the best clip to prove it. This video of the donkey getting all lovey-dovey and emotional seeing the girl after she calls it by its name will definitely give you your daily dose of cuteness. The video was posted on Twitter by a user with the caption, “This donkey is reunited with the girl who raised it”. The video has gone viral ever since it was posted on the social media platform and has garnered over 5 million views already. Also Read - Police Constable Earns Praises After Photo of Him Sweeping Covid Vaccination Centre Floor Goes Viral

Watch the video here:

In the video, one little girl wearing blue top and black pants can be seen wandering outside a farm to visit her favorite pet – a donkey – and soon after she loudly called his name, the donkey immediately came walking up to the wooden fence. As the furry pal met the little girl, he started making wailing noises, trying to give heartfelt hugs and rubbing his head against her.

The video clearly shows how the donkey got emotional and excited seeing the little girl visit him. And we assure you this cute video will definitely make you smile and relieve your stress. Watching such animal videos not just makes you feel good, but also reduces stress, according to many studies. Though these videos might seem silly at times, the light-hearted nature of such content can lift your mood and help build your resilience to stress.