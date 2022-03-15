Russia-Ukraine War: Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, a jaw-dropping moment was witnessed on LIVE television when an editor at Russia’s state TV interrupted her network’s own live broadcast to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Marina Ovsyannikova interrupted the night broadcast of Channel One, as she held up a sign behind the studio presenter and shouted slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine. Telling viewers that they are being lied to, she rushed in front of the camera with a poster that read ”NO WAR. Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you here.”Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: Biden Says 'Will Make Sure Ukraine Has Weapons To Defend Against Russia'

As she shouted anti-war slogans, the news anchor in the studio continued to read from her teleprompter speaking louder in an attempt to drown out Ovsyannikova. However, her protest could be seen and heard for several seconds before the channel switched to a recorded segment.

Watch the video here:

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at a TV channel in Russia, interrupted a live broadcast with a sign that read “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. They're lying to you here.” She has since been detained. This is an act of incredible courage. pic.twitter.com/BOJ70m2ztv — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 14, 2022

TASS, a Russian-state news agency, later said that Ovsyannikova was arrested. The news agency had previously called her an “outsider” before later calling her an editor at Channel One, the state TV network in question. Tass cited an anonymous law-enforcement source saying she could be charged with an administrative violation for “discrediting” Russia’s armed forces.

Ovsyannikova had also released a pre-recorded video where she said, “Regrettably, for a number of years, I worked on Channel One and worked on Kremlin propaganda, I am very ashamed of this right now. Ashamed that I was allowed to tell lies from the television screen. Ashamed that I allowed the zombification of the Russian people. We were silent in 2014 when this was just beginning. We did not go out to protest when the Kremlin poisoned [opposition leader Alexei] Navalny,” she said.

Marina Ovsyannikova, the woman who ran onto a live state TV news broadcast, even recorded a message beforehand. In it, she says her father is Ukrainian. She calls for anti-war protests, says she’s ashamed about working for Kremlin propaganda, and she denounces the war absolutely. pic.twitter.com/nOpUY9bH74 — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the protester and said, “I am grateful to those Russians who do not stop trying to convey the truth. To those who fight disinformation and tell the truth, real facts to their friends and loved ones. “And personally to the woman who entered the studio of Channel One with a poster against the war,” he added.