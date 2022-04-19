Viral Video: Saying goodbye has always been the hardest part of any journey. Especially if it’s an organisation or a workplace that became your second home. One such video of an IndiGo flight attendant has gone viral on the internet wherein she is seen delivering an emotional farewell speech mid-flight. In the video, the IndiGo flight attendant named Surabhi Nair, tries to hold back her tears as she addresses the passengers and other crew members. The video shows Surabhi using the public-address system on the aircraft to give a speech on her last day of work.Also Read - Viral Video: A Tearful Speech By IndiGo Airhostess, Netizens Get Emotional

“I never thought this day would come. It’s like a piece of my heart… I don’t know what to say,” she said. She further heaped praises on her company and colleagues, saying, “This company has given me everything, it’s an amazing organisation to work with. It’s the best… they take care of every employee, especially we girls. They pamper us so much.” “It’s amazing…It’s like I don’t want to go but I have to go,” she further said.

She also thanked the passengers and said. “Thank you everyone. Thank you to each and everyone who flies with us. Because of you we get our salaries on time, or before time – just like our flights.”

The video has gone viral, moving the internet, with many of her colleagues wishing her all the best for her future. Artist Alasandra Johnson wrote, ”You were an amazing crew Surabhi, more than that u were an amazing human. U were so kind and humble… u made everyone around u comfortable. I never seen u without a smile on your face😍 you are so positive, keep going, all the best.. I also missed flying with you, but still got a lot of beautiful memories with you 💕 all the best for your bright future.”

A user wrote, ”Surabhi you are a sweetheart!!! And you really deserve all heights !!!!u r the sweetest check lead I ever met 😍😍😍 & u will be missed.” Another commented, ”In my journey, I meet you several times. I love Indigo for their punctuality and services offered. Wishing you best for the endeavour. Keep smiling, and enjoy your upcoming journey ahead.”

