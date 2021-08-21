Doritos, the famous American brand of flavored tortilla chips, recently paid a teenager from Australia AUD $20,000 (around Rs 10.60 lakh) for a rare-shaped chip. Rylee Stuart was eating a bag of nacho cheese flavoured Doritos when she found a perfectly puffed-up Dorito chip.Also Read - Viral Video: News Channel Briefly Airs Ritual of Summoning Satan on Live TV | Watch

While most people would just admire the chip for a quick second and then mindlessly eat it. This girl asked the internet about what she should do with the unique chip.

The 13-year-old posted a clip showing the perfect puffy Dorito on TikTok with the text: "I found a puff Dorito! Is this valuable or should I just eat it? Tell me please".

Her video racked millions of views on TikTok, where users suggested that she should sell the chip on eBay for profit.

“Sell it for 5000 dollars cos someone found an among us shaped nugget in a BTS meal and are selling for 5000,” a TikTok user commented.

So, Rylee started an eBay account to look for buyers for the chip. According to reports, she listed the chip for $0.99 at first. In just two hours, the price grew to $5,000. Eventually, the bidding rose for the one of its kind Dorito chip rose to $20,100.

At this point in time, the bidding had caught the attention of the company Doritos itself.

Doritos matched the amount in celebration of the Australian teen’s efforts.

“We’ve been so impressed with Rylee’s boldness and entrepreneurial spirit, so we wanted to make sure the Stuart family were rewarded for their creativity and love for Doritos,” said Vandita Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer of Doritos.