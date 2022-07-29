Trending News: Canadian rapper Drake gave a heartfelt tribute to his friend Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab in May, by wearing a remembrance T-shirt in his latest concert in Toronto, Canada. Drake and Moose Wala shared a great camaraderie and they truly respected each other’s craft. After the Punjabi singer was killed, Drake expressed grief and paid a heartfelt tribute to him in one of his concerts. Two months have passed since Moose Wala passed and it seems that Drake is still haunted by his friend’s sudden and shocking death.Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala's Parents Get Late Singer's Tattoo Inked on Their Arms, Fans Get Emotional

In his recent gig, Drake honoured the late Indian singer by wearing a sweatshirt that had Moose Wala’s portrait along with “1993-2022” written under it. “I’m here tonight, grateful, just as a kid who grew up wide-eyed. I’m a fan, I’m one of you tonight. I’m grateful to be from the greatest city in the world,” Drake said as the crowd cheered. The video and photos of Drake wearing the T-shirt have gone viral on social media. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Murder: 2 Shooters Gunned Down in 4-Hour Police Encounter Near Amritsar

The heartwarming tribute was appreciated by everyone in the audience and on the internet as well. “Respect for Drake,” a Twitter user said. “This shows a relationship that Drake had with Sidhu Moose Wala,” another user commented.

A Twitter user shared a picture of Drake and wrote, “Sidhus influence and impact will live forever. A young man who came from Punjab to Canada as an engineering student, turning into the biggest name in Punjab music and having some of the biggest names in music history like Drake repping him. Sidhu Moosewala Forever.”

Respect @Drake ❤️❤️ wearing a Sidhu Moose Wala Shirt 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Li5TpZgpoE — E T P (@everyting5abi) July 29, 2022

In the loving memory of their son Sidhu, his parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur got tattoos that honoured his life and musical career. The father got Sidhu’s portrait inked on his arm, while the mother’s tattoo read, “Shubh Sarwan Putt.”

Our parent’s love is everything Sidhu Moose Wala mom and dad both get tattoos in memory of their son . Of all the love we receive , it is only our parents love that will never give up on us , no matter what we do or feel or how much we hurt .🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/iYgXgAzigG — K∆R∆M🇩🇪 (@karam_021) July 28, 2022

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants on May 29, 2022. In the middle of the road, the shooters attacked the 28-year-old singer and succeeded to kill him on the spot. The entire nation mourned his death and expressed grief. Several protests erupted across the country as well.