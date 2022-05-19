Viral Video Today: Indian TV serials can get really dramatic and hilarious sometimes. Several scenes from Hindi soap operas have gone crazy viral in the past such as Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhana Saathiya washing a laptop. You might even remember a scene Sasural Simar Ka when Mata Ji slaps a woman so hard that she ends up strangling herself with a curtain ‘by mistake’.Also Read - Nigerian Creators Recreate Gravity-Defying Scene From Indian TV Serial, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing | Watch

Another such bizarre scene from a famous Bengali serial ‘Aye Tobe Sohochori’ is going viral on social media. A clip from the show recently surfaced on Facebook with the caption: ‘How to marry you crush’. Also Read - Viral Video: TV Serial Shows Groom Swallowing Cockroach With Milk On His Suhagraat, Twitter Left Baffled | Watch

The clip from a Bengali wedding shows the groom being pushed by a man right before the bride was about to put the jaimala around his neck. The bride then ‘accidentally’ puts the jaimala around the man in red kurta. The bride is shocked to her core when this happens and so are the family members. The man the snatches the other jaimala from the groom and puts it around the bride’s neck. He then dramatically takes a handful of sindoor, not chutki-bhar, and fills the dulhan’s maang without her consent. Also Read - Man Breaking 'Chand ka Tukda' For His Bride in TV Show Has Twitter Banging Its Head Against The Wall | Watch Viral Video

Watch the viral video below:

The video gets even crazier when you find the context behind it. The man was the groom’s brother and was saving him from being trapped in a marriage with the bride.

A Facebook user summed up the story for people in the comments section. “Well the groom here is married middle aged man, and the bride is his student, who is pregnant with his baby and the bride manipulate the whole family and torture them to get married to her professor who has a son of her age… Just because she hate the 1st wife of professor.. and oviously the 1st wife is the picture perfect bohu of house bt is neglected by her husband and in laws..Now plot twist to save the professor from this 2nd marriage.. his brother forcefully married the bride at the end moment..by sacrificing his own happiness.”