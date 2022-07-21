Viral Video Today: While monsoon in India can be brutal for some states, it makes the waterfalls and forests look more vibrant than ever. A stunning video has surfaced on social media that captured the most beautiful view of Dudhsagar waterfall in Goa.Also Read - Viral Video: Beautiful Rainbow Shines Over Niagara Falls, Netizens Are Mesmerised. Watch

The video shows a train passing on a bridge through Dudhsagar Falls, which is around 60 km from Panaji by road. The view looks something out of a dream and almost unreal. Anyone watching the video would be extremely jealous of the train passengers who get to witness this spectacular view up close. The song Kun Faya Kun from the Ranbir Kapoor film Rockstar could also be heard over the video. Also Read - Viral Video: Not Niagara Falls, This Beautiful View Can Be Found Here in Karnataka's Shimoga. Watch

The clip was shared online by Indian Forest Service officer, Ramesh Pandey. “Monsoon takes Goa to a new height. Wet, shiny and lush green. Dudhsagar falls look amazing, truly representing the richness of western ghats. #IncredibleIndia,” Pandey said in the caption. The clip has received over 709k views and has left netizens mesmerized by the picturesque beauty of the waterfall.

Watch the viral video below:

Some journeys are just like dreams ! ❤️ The spectacular Dudhsagar Falls, Goa, Bharat 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dOXtIM9nAy — Ankita (@AnkitaBnsl) July 20, 2022

Wasn’t that absolutely stunning?!