Lahore: Remember that incident when a Pakistani train driver and his assistant made an unscheduled stop to purchase yogurt near a railway station? A similar incident has been reported from Rajasthan’s Alwar where a driver stopped the train at a crossing just to collect a packet of kachori! The video which has baffled netizens, shows a man waiting dangerously close to the tracks when the train pulls up right next to him. He then hands over the package which contains the khastakachori, to the person inside the engine. After collecting the package, the loco pilot blows the horn and the train starts moving again.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out in Danapur-Secunderabad Train Near Betul in Madhya Pradesh, No Causality Reported

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the reckless act is not some isolated incident, but a common occurrence at Alwar’s Daudpur crossing. The report says that the crossing gates are lowered every day at around 8 am so the snack can be delivered to the train driver. During this time, hundreds of commuters are inconvenienced every morning for the sake of the driver’s kachori love. If not for this video, the practice would have continued, endangering the lives of many.

Many on social media condemned the incident, following which authorities launched an investigation into the incident, reports Indian Express. The Divisional Railway Manager of Jaipur, Narendra Kumar, has now suspended five people – two loco-pilots, two gatemen and an instructor over the incident.

“Final action will be taken on completion of further investigation,” a report by railways said.