New Delhi: With COVID-19 disrupting normal life, wearing mask during one’s day-to-day life has become the new normal. Despite that, there are still people who avoid wearing masks and behave ignorantly when they are asked to follow the protocols by authorities. In one such recent incident, a couple was filmed hurling abuses at a flight attendant when they were asked to wear their masks properly. As per reports, the man and the woman along with their children were later removed from the JetBlue airplane for allegedly refusing to wear their facemasks correctly onboard. The flight was from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to San Diego, California.Also Read - Heartwarming Video of a Granny Feeding an Elephant With Her Own Hands Wins Netizens' Hearts | WATCH

A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media after it was shared on Instagram by a fellow passenger Alice Russo. Captioning her video, which was posted on September 10, Russo explained that the “drunk couple” were “kicked off for not wearing masks properly” and they had “their masks on-off the nose the whole time.” Also Read - Viral Video: This Horse Can't Stop Smiling After Having Mummy Ke Hath Ke Chips | Watch

She wrote, “Drunk couple kicked off for not wearing masks properly. Since yall started reposting, i guess ill post it on here! I recorded this mess. I am the person who shot the video. Thanks to the crew for dealing with them really appreciate it! I got the pleasure of boarding the plane behind this family and this lady took a boomerang on the way to her seat, wobbling around so i figured she was a lil drunk, her water bottle in her bag was without a top so I told her, the flight attendant told her to fix her sons mask at the entry, which she didn’t and her husband and her both had their masks on off the nose the whole time.” Also Read - Trump Claims He Can Knock Out Joe Biden Within Seconds in Boxing Ring, Twitter Says 'Set it Up' | Watch

WATCH the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alice (@alice.rusa)

The viral video footage shows the man being stopped at the flight’s door, who opened his mask and was seen cursing and yelling at a flight attendant. Reacting to the fact that many of the other passengers are filming the altercation on their smartphones, the woman said, “Let it go viral. We’re going to sue”. She also announced, “Everyone I know is an attorney”. The man can also be heard yelling and saying, “I respect your rules. ‘I’m not the type of guy… I’m a vaccinated person. You gave me one warning!”

The couple and their children were escorted off the plane following the altercation and the airline Jet Blue has also released a statement after the incident to apologize to their customers. It read: “For reference, crew members are trained to speak to customers who are not following policies. If a customer refuses to wear a face mask after being asked, crew members, will work to de-escalate the situation to the best of their ability to gain compliance prior to removal.”

“The safety of each customer and crew member is our first priority, and we must work together to follow the federal mask mandate during the travel journey.”

WARNING: Footage of the brawl contains profane language. Viewer discretion is advised.