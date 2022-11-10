Drunk Doctor Beats Woman Patient At Chhattisgarh Hospital, Video Goes Viral

After the disturbing video went viral on social media, the hospital management issued a show-cause notice against the doctor.

VIRAL VIDEO OF DRUNK DOCTOR THRASHING WOMAN AT CHHATTISGARH HOSPITAL

Korba (Chhattisgarh): A doctor who was allegedly in an inebriated state was caught on camera thrashing a woman who was admitted as a patient at the medical college hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district.

The patient’s son, Shyam Kumar, a resident of Gerwani village said that his mother Sukhmati’s health deteriorated late in the night as a result of which he called 108 and 112 but he was told that it would take time. After seeing her deteriorating health, he immediately brought her to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DRUNK DOCTOR THRASHING WOMAN AT CHHATTISGARH HOSPITAL HERE:

During the treatment, the doctor allegedly beat up his mother. When he protested against the act, he was told to keep quiet.

Dean of Medical College Hospital Dr Avinash Meshram said that the matter came to his notice and a show-cause notice was issued against the doctor. Further investigation into the matter was underway and action would be taken accordingly, he added.

(With ANI inputs)