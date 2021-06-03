A video of a drunk groom trying to put the Varmala (symbolic wedding garland) on his mother-in-law’s neck has left netizens rolling on the floor. The video went viral across social media platforms after it was posted on Instagram by an user named Niranjan Mahapatra. The video was posted with the caption “Thodi jyada pili yaar (Drank little extra buddy)” and several hashtags. While posting the video, the user also added the Punjabi song “Sorry Darling” to its background. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s Lookalike Ibrahim Qadri Goes Viral With His Looks, Fans Say ‘China Ka Shah Rukh Khan’

In the undated short video clip, one can see a very distracted groom standing and holding the marigold garland while the bride and her mother can be seen standing opposite to the groom for the garland exchange ceremony. Meanwhile, the groom who is said to be very drunk can be seen looking at someone else on his right and mistakenly tries to put the garland on his mother-in-law instead of the bride. Immediately, the mother-in-law can be seen pushing him away and his friends then make him stand face to face with the bride and then again when he attempts to put the garland on his bride’s neck he passes out and fell asleep on a chair. The hilarious video will definitely make you laugh hard.

The video has garnered nearly 900 likes and views and people have dropped funny comments reacting to it.