Bettiah: A man, in an inebriated state, was seen interrupting a BJP event held in Bihar's Bettiah. The incident happened on 30th September when the drunk man climbed the stage at a time when BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal was delivering his speech. In a video of the incident, the drunk man start touching Jaiswal's feet and also handed over a piece of plastic to him. After this, Sanjay Jaiswal pointed towards the workers who took him off the stage. He also took a jibe at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said "Ehi se Nitish ji ke hum kahani liquor bani khol deve ke," following which the audience burst into laughing.

Twitter user Prakash Kumar shared the video and wrote, "BJP's stage and a drunk man in front! There was a BJP program in Bettiah on Friday. Meanwhile, a drunkard reached the stage. See how BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal took a jibe at Nitish Kumar."

WATCH VIDEO: DRUNK MAN CLIMBS THE STAGE AT BJP EVENT IN BETTIAH

BJP का मंच और सामने शराबी! बेतिया में शुक्रवार को बीजेपी का कार्यक्रम था. इसी दौरान मंच पर एक शराबी पहुंच गया. देखिए कैसे बीजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल ने नीतीश कुमार पर चुटकी ली. वीडियो- बेतिया से कैलाश.Edited by @iajeetkumar pic.twitter.com/AllupsnWBj — Prakash Kumar (@kumarprakash4u) October 1, 2022



Notably, many BJP leaders including Sanjay Jaiswal, former Deputy CM Renu Devi and the BJP MLA from Chanpatia Umakant Singh had reached Bettiah Nagar Bhawan on Friday to launch the book Modi @ 20.