Viral Video Today: King Cobras, which are commonly found, are one of the most dangerous snakes in the world. They are highly venomous and can kill a person in just 15-20 of biting them. And this drunk man claims that a king cobra died, on its own, by biting HIM.Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra And Mongoose Fight To Death, Watch Who Wins!

A man rushed to the emergency ward of a district hospital in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh with a peculiar complaint. He claimed that a king cobra bit him on his body twice and instead of the man, the snake died soon after. To prove this, the man even brought the dead snake to the hospital with him in a polythene. Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Catches King Cobra With Its Tail, Watch What Happens Next

A video was shared by a meme page on Instagram where the man can be seen sitting on a hospital bed in inebriated state while speaking to doctors. The man showed the snake bite on his foot and asked the doctors to give him the required shots. The video which has gone viral with thousands of views and likes has left netizens baffled and in splits. Also Read - Horrifying! Karnataka Man Tries to Kiss King Cobra, Gets Bitten on The Lip | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DRUNK MAN CLAIMING KING COBRA DIED AFTER BITING HIM HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivam Kashyap (@kashyap_memer)

Lol! What?!