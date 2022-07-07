Mumbai: Mumbai has been witnessing torrential rainfall amid monsoon arrival. Many parts of the city remain inundated in waist-deep water as incessant rains lash the city, causing flooding. Mumbaikars continued to face hardship due to flooding on roads which slowed down vehicular traffic and affected normal life. As social media is filled with pictures and videos of Mumbai rains, one video in particular has caught netizens’ attention. The video shows a man, who is probably in an inebriated state, enjoying in floodwater. In the video, the man is seen lying and chilling in the floodwater on the side of a busy road. Many buses and other vehicles are seen plying on the road, but the man is unconcerned.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Status: Services on Harbour Line Between CSMT And Wadala Road Disrupted. Deets Inside

The video was originally shared by a user called Shreya Dubey. A journalist also retweeted the video and wrote, “Spirit of Mumbai,” with a pun on spirit (indicating the man’s drunken state) along with the hashtags Mumbai, #MumbaiRains and #MumbaiMonsoon.

Watch the video here: