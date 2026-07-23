Drunk man steals TSRTC bus from depot, sparks 20 km police chase in Telangana highway

Residents of Korutla in Telangana’s Jagtial district witnessed a dramatic scene on the afternoon of July 21 when a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus was allegedly stolen and driven recklessly along National Highway 63. Police said the bus was taken from the Korutla bus depot by a 35-year-old man, identified as K Sambhaiah. Investigators claimed he was under the influence of alcohol when he allegedly entered the unlocked bus. The regular driver and conductor had reportedly stepped away to pick up schoolchildren from a nearby school, giving the suspect an opportunity to drive off.

As soon as the bus was taken, the driver informed police and depot officials. Several police vehicles began chasing the bus, which continued for around 18 kilometres.

During the chase, the bus allegedly crashed into a few motorcycles, damaged a police vehicle and hit some school students who were getting onto another bus in Metpally. Police also said several pedestrians narrowly escaped being struck.

The chase ended after the bus veered off the road and rammed into a tree. Sambhaiah allegedly tried to run away by jumping over a wall but was quickly caught by police.

According to officials, at least three people suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital. No fatalities were reported. Police also said traffic on NH 63 had to be stopped for some time during the operation because the busy highway is frequently used by school buses.

This is the second incident of its kind reported in Telangana this month.

Earlier, on the night of July 9, a farm worker identified as J Venkanna allegedly took a TGSRTC bus from Jangaon town after reportedly arguing with his wife. Police said he drove the bus for about 21 kilometres before losing control and crashing into a road divider. After the accident, he allegedly got out of the bus and sat on the divider until police arrived and took him into custody.

Following these two incidents, police have asked all bus depots to tighten security. Officials have advised depot staff to keep buses locked at all times and store the keys safely. They also instructed that keys should be handed over directly from one driver to the next instead of being left unattended.