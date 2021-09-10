Gwalior: Dramatic scenes were witnessed in Gwalior when an allegedly drunk 22-year-old model attacked an army vehicle and created a ruckus on Wednesday night. According to the police, the model, who came from Delhi allegedly created a ruckus on the road under the influence of alcohol and stopped an army vehicle and attacked it.Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Plays Around in Principal's Chair at Gwalior School, Leaves People Amused With His Funny Antics | Watch

A video of the incident which has gone viral on social media shows the girl repeatedly kicking and damaging the headlight of the army vehicle. She also pushed back an army official who tried to stop her and disrupted traffic movement on the road. The incident was reported to the the Padav police station from where a woman cop was called who took the model to the police station.

Watch the video here:

An allegedly drunk 22-year-old model attacked an Army vehicle and created a ruckus in Gwalior on Wednesday night, Police said here on Thursday. the model, who came from Delhi allegedly created a ruckus on the road under the influence of alcohol and stopped Army Vehicle. #gwalior pic.twitter.com/dFUZgwkL5p — Krrish Rajpurohit 🇮🇳 (@EimKrrish) September 9, 2021

“The woman was in a drunken state and caused a ruckus. Action has been taken against her. There is no complaint from the Army’s side,” said police. ”We have got the medical test of the girl done, and necessary action is being taken”, Vivek Asthana, in-charge of Padav police station added.

Locals of the area said that three girls from Delhi had come to Gwalior and one of them created a ruckus on the road. The two other girls also reached the police station to demand the release of the girl who was detained by the police. Later the police released her on bail.

The three girls claimed that they had come from Delhi to Gwalior to participate in an event and said they were staying in a hotel in the city.

(With IANS inputs)