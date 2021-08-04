Pune: A drunk woman created quite a ruckus as she was seen sleeping, sitting and rolling around on the road at Hirabaug Chowk on Tilak Road in Pune, shocking passersby. The incident happened on Tuesday night around 10:30 pm when the young woman, heavily intoxicated, was seen behaving in a bizarre fashion. The woman wearing a red top and black jeans, was also seen performing stretching exercises in the middle of the road before rolling on the street, disrupting traffic for some time.Also Read - Four Boys Shoot Video Inside Police Station at Agra, Arrested After Video Goes Viral | Watch

Many commuters asked the woman to move aside from the road, but in vain. Locals then informed the police and told them about a woman creating a scene on the road. However, when the police reached the spot, the woman got up and went away. Meanwhile, video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch the videos here:

A drunk girl in Pune sitting in the middle of the road 😱

Video from @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/7DTiIV9JEs — Varun Bahl🇮🇳 (@bahl65) August 4, 2021

According to the reports, the young lady had lost her control due to overconsumption of alcohol.

“The incident took place near Hirabaug around 11 pm on Tuesday. We received a call from some people that a woman was creating a scene on the road. However, when she saw police personnel approaching her, she got up and went away,” Swargate police station’s senior inspector Balasaheb Kopnar said.

No case has been registered in connection with the incident, he added.