Viral Video: A shocking video has gone viral showing a heavily intoxicated woman hurling abuses at a cab driver and a police officer on the roads of Navi Mumbai. The video which has gone viral on social media websites, has been recorded by the cab driver and other passersby who witnessed the woman creating ruckus, allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The incident happened when the unidentified woman along with her 2 friends were in an Ola cab, after attending a late night party in Mumbai.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Dances To 'Ye Ishq Haaye' At Himachal's Rohtang Pass, Internet Hearts It | Watch

One of the women, who was heavily drunk, started abusing the cab driver during the ride, and even tried to push him aside him to take control of the car. When the police arrived at the scene after noticing a ruckus, she held one of the officers by his collar and threatened him. At one point, she can be even seen rolling and sleeping on the roads. A Twitter user shared a series of 11 video, which shows the woman swearing at the cab driver as well as the Mumbai Police. They didn’t even spare the passersby.

Watch the video here:

A thread of 11 videos, drunk girl abusing everyone including Police

Video 1 pic.twitter.com/SC4AGM7h5j — Kungfu Pande 🇮🇳2.0 (@pb3060) June 19, 2022

The women didn’t even stop after the cab driver and cops told them to get out and behave. As the cab driver started recording the video, he can also be heard saying, “Let the world know how Ola/Uber drivers are harassed.”. Meanwhile, the brash women bragged that nothing would happen to her even if the police and the media were called.

According to reports, the incident is from March 25, 2022 and a case has been registered against all three girls for disturbing public law and order under the influence of alcohol.

However, the video has surfaced only now, and enraged internet users. One user wrote, ”They should arrest her, what kind of disgusting behaviour is this.” Another commented, ”Shame on her.”