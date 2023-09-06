Viral Video: Drunken Men Create Ruckus In Greater Noida Society

Home

Viral Video: Drunken Men Risk Lives, Create Ruckus In Greater Noida Society, Case Registered

Viral video: A shocking incident has surfaced online in Greater Noida. A group of men were caught creating a ruckus in an inebriated condition. They were sitting on the ledge of the balcony on the fifth floor, putting their lives in danger.

The incident reportedly took place in a housing society in Greater Noida. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Noida has often been in the headlines for some reason or another. It’s fair to say that one thing that leaves people astounded by the city are its bizarre fights. From fights at bars to arguing with neighbours about dogs, Noida moments always take the internet by storm. In yet another similar instance, a video of a group of men creating a ruckus at a housing society in Greater Noida West has taken people by surprise.

Residents Come To Rescue The Drunk Men

This shocking incident surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter), and reportedly took place at the Supertech Eco Village 3 in Greater Noida on September 3. The clip shows a group of men in an inebriated condition sitting on the ledge of a balcony on the fifth floor. The group was caught screaming and putting their lives in danger in a drunken stupor. Reports suggest that the group were celebrating the birthday of a friend. As the men argued with the residents, some of the society members recorded a video of their misdeeds.

After a few failed attempts, the residents of the complex helped the men back to safety while the men hurled abuses at them. After the ruckus broke out, residents of the society called the police. A case was registered at the Bisrakh police station and police soon started searching for the men caught on camera by the neighbours.

Watch the video here:

Case Registered Against Miscreants

The video soon went viral and caught the attention of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar. Replying to the post, Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar informed that the cops had taken cognizance of the matter and strict legal action would be taken against the four miscreants.

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना बिसरख पुलिस द्वारा त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए चारों युवकों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है, आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/eabXtpGpix — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) September 4, 2023

Moreover, they informed that Bisrakh police station has detained all four youths. Based on the video evidence, all four were charged under section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences). As per reports, three of the accused work in a bank ,while the remaining person is employed at a call centre.

