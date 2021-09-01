Dubai: Mumbai Vada Pav is not just famous in India, but all over the world. And now, the popular street snack is now getting a new upgrade in Dubai! How, you ask? After serving gold biryani and golden burgers, Dubai has now introduced the world’s first 22-karat gold vada pav. O’Pao, located in Karama and known for serving Indian sliders, has introduced the the ‘precious’ pav, which is available for dine-in only and is priced at Dh99 ( (approx INR 2,000).Also Read - Fact Check: Viral Video Shows Taliban Fighter Attached to Helicopter Trying to Put a Flag, Not a Body 'Hanging'

Masrat Dawood has shared the video of the gold vada pav on Twitter, which has been viewed by more than 20 thousand people and attracting all sorts of funny comments about the exorbitant price. The video shows the vada pav being served in a wooden carved box lit with a nitrogen base. It also comes with a side of sweet potato fries and mint lemonade.

Watch the video here: Also Read - Video: Need a Car Wash? Delhi Rains Have Got You Covered Free-of-Cost

#Gold_Vada_Paav This is what's wrong with the world: too many rebels without a cause. pic.twitter.com/JKeKsgOLEo — Masarat Daud (@masarat) August 30, 2021

According to a report in Khaleej Times, the vada is filled with cheese and imported French truffle butter, while the bread is topped with homemade mint mayonnaise dip. The flavoured potato dumpling is wrapped with premium quality French-imported 22-karat golden leaves.