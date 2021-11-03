Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on November 2 (Tuesday) and wishes poured in for the charismatic Bollywood star from around the globe. Keeping up with its tradition, Dubai’s iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with Shah Rukh Khan’s name and a special greeting to mark his birthday.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Gets Birthday Wish From Bhai Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt Calls Him 'Synonymous With Love'

Watch the video here:

Happy birthday @iamsrk from the @noon family كل عام وأنت بخير @iamsrk من عائلة نون pic.twitter.com/TIG3zURQjk — Mohamed Alabbar محمد العبار (@mohamed_alabbar) November 2, 2021

Well, it is not the first time that Burj Khalifa lit up for the actor’s birthday. It has become a tradition of sorts over the years.

Last year, the actor had posted a picture posing in front of Burj Khalifa, and wrote, “It’s nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend #MohamedAlabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @burjkhalifa & @emaardubai . Being my own guest in Dubai… my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!”

@iamsrk



This year, the the actor and his family have all the more reasons to celebrate because of Aryan Khan returning home after spending almost a month in jail over a drugs case. The superstar’s home Mannat was also decorated with lights as several fans gathered outside Mannat to convey best wishes to him.