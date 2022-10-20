Viral Video Today: Crocodiles are one of the most well-known and fearsome animals in the world, and considered an apex predator. Crocodiles at the widest variety of prey of any crocodilian, which is partly due to their wide range but also because they are not picky and will eat almost anything they can catch.Also Read - Little Girl Plays With Lioness Through Glass Window, Viral Video Has 19 Million Views. Watch

So, when a duck was swimming right in front of a crocodile, he would never deny the easy meal, especially when its accompanied by a chicken. The video shows a duck swimming on the edge of a lake while a chicken is chilling with it like its buddy. Then, a crocodile sneakily swims to the edge, pops its head of and tries to grab both the birds in its jaws. Also Read - Viral Video: Hairdresser Kisses Customers On Forehead, Their Reaction Will Make You LOL. Watch

While the chicken managed to dodge the croc, the poor duck was just too close to the crocodile and ended up becoming its prey. The chicken then just casually shakes the water off and goes about its day. The clip was shared on Instagram by the page ‘wild_animal_pix’ and has received over 6.4 million views along with 106k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: This Chubby Monkey With One Arm Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF CROCODILE ATTACKING DUCK HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel | Nature | animals (@wild_animal_pix)

Always watch your back!