Viral Video Today: It's Friday and people are done with their stressful work week and just ready to relax. This duck seems to know how to head into the weekend by relaxing in a mindful and calming way. The video was posted on Twitter by the page 'Yoda4ever', which regularly shares adorable animal videos.

The clip has gone viral with over a million views. It shows a duck calmly swimming through a pond that is covered with beautiful petals of cherry blossom flowers, also known as Japanese cherry or Sakura. The view is truly breathtaking as the duck crosses the flowers from the middle while making a path for itself.

Netizens found the video unusually soothing and said they want to be as relaxed as that duck. “That is very cute and magical looking,” a Twitte user commented. “Breathtaking,” another user wrote. “What a straight line!!,” a user pointed out.

Watch the viral video below:

Duck swimming through a pond full of cherry blossom leaves..🦆🍂🍁😍 pic.twitter.com/AJ5UsfzVXH — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 28, 2022

Beautiful, wasn’t it?