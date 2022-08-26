Viral Video Today: This is probably the most LA thing you’ll ever see. While this duck is one of the cutest things you’ll ever see, he’s also the most extra pet ever. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘brooks_larson’ with the following caption: “Yes, ducks do wear Gucci socks in Hermosa Beach”. It has gone viral with over 4.3 million views and 269k likes.Also Read - Duck Swims Through Pond Full of Cherry Blossoms, Viral Video is Unusually Relaxing. Watch

The video was filmed by a visitor at Hermosa Beach in Los Angeles, California, US. In the clip, two girls can be seen walking near some shops with their pet duck walking between them. The duck looked adorable as it walked while people looked at the strange sight.

But the coolest and most extra thing about the duck is that it is wearing tiny Gucci socks. Visitors couldn’t help but smile and do a double take to look at the fancy duck quacking around with LA girls with its cute little yellow feet covered in luxury fashion.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF DUCK WALKING AROUND HERMOSA BEACH WEARING GUCCI SOCKS HERE:

