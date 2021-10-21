Viral Video: Needless to say, no one can dance like Michael Jackson! Remembered as one of the biggest pop culture icons, his signature showstopper–the moonwalk, still remains one of the most iconic dance moves ever. Notably, the moonwalk or backslide is a dance move in which the performer glides backwards but their body actions suggest forward motion. It takes a lot of time and practice to perfect the move and it’s definitely no piece of cake. So when we saw a bird pulling off the moonwalk, we were left amazed!Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Bride's Dance on 'Pappu Can’t Dance' With Her Squad is Winning Hearts | WATCH

Yes, in a video going viral, a duck can be seen pulling off some cool dance moves to Michael Jackson’s song Beat It. The cool bird then goes one step further and casually starts moonwalking like the pop star.

Colonel DPK Pillay shared the funny video and wrote ”For those who dont belive in reincarnation. Here is Michael Jackson.”

Watch the video here:

For those who dont belive in reincarnation.

Here is Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/Fi7un9hUwx — Col DPK Pillay,Shaurya Chakra,PhD (Retd) (@dpkpillay12) October 21, 2021

The video is going viral, leaving people amused. Many were impressed with the duck’s amazing moves.

Here are some reactions:

Speechless……so ditto moves.😂 — sunita (@sunita39424199) October 21, 2021

😂🤣🤣 @ParveenKaswan You ought to see this! — Anshoob (@AnshooB) October 21, 2021

Funny, right?