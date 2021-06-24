New Delhi: Weddings are indeed the most special and beautiful day for brides and grooms, and this groom has proved it true once again. In case you’re wondering whom we are speaking about, then let me tell you that a video of a groom making a Bollywood style entry to his wedding venue has gone viral and netizens are totally loving it. In the video, the groom in his wedding attire can be seen dancing along with his friends and relatives and just by watching the video, one can say that they’re totally enjoying the moment. Also Read - Bride Calls off Wedding After Groom Fails to Read Hindi Newspaper Without His Glasses

The video went viral after it was posted on an Instagram page by a page named "The Wedding Mania" and it was posted with the caption, "Sajanji Ghar Aaye🔥" as the groom along with others can be seen dancing to this song from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wedding Mania (@theweddingmaniaa)

The video has garnered over 1 million views, nearly 50K likes and hundreds of comments. While one user wrote, “Just adorable”, another joked saying, “To sajanji khud kyu nach rahe hai (Why is the groom himself dancing?)”.