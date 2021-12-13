Raipur: It’s the wedding season in India and couples across the country are leaving no stoned unturned to make their weddings memorable. In the era of themed weddings, brides and grooms take the lead and make grand entries at their wedding venues by arriving on chariots, rotating platforms and swings. However, one such grand entry failed miserably as the bride and groom fell from a swing, and got injured.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Flies Helicopter Made From Discarded Car Parts, Jugaad Stuns The Internet | Watch

In the shocking video, the bride and groom can be seen sitting on a fancy oval swing-like platform to make their entrance looks grand, reported news24.com. Not only that, the stage is lit with fireworks while background dancers put up a dance performance to welcome the couple. All of a sudden, the harness snaps making the couple fall from the swing. The couple came down falling on the stage from around 12 feet height.

Watch the shocking video here:

Unfortunate accident at Raipur Wedding yesterday.

Thank God all are safe.

As the couple fell, people started screaming and running towards the stage. Meanwhile, the bride and the groom received minor injuries. The event management company took the blame for the incident and provided all help to the couple. After around half an hour, wedding rituals resumed.