Viral Video: It's the wedding season in India and couples across the country are leaving no stoned unturned to make their weddings memorable. Talking of grand weddings, the practice of celebratory firing is still pretty common in North Indian states like UP and Bihar. Though such firings are illegal and have often led to accidental deaths, the semi-feudal tradition still continues to be practiced. One such video has emerged from Ghaziabad wherein a couple was seen holding and firing a gun in air, during their wedding.

According to Times of India, the incident took place in Kotwali area of Ghaziabad on Sunday. The video which has gone viral, shows the bride and the groom dressed in complete wedding attire as they hold the gun together. As the excited bride smiles, the groom pulls the trigger to fire 2 shots in the air while she holds his hand. Meanwhile, guests can be heard whistling and clapping in the background.

Watch the video:

Thankfully, no was injured in the firing, but the video has now attracted the attention of the police. The police is yet to ascertain the identity of the couple and the matter is now under investigation. According to the police, celebratory firing at public gatherings, religious places, marriages is a criminal offence even with licensed guns and even if no one is injured.

“We have seen innocent people, including brides and grooms, getting injured or killed in celebratory firing in the recent past. Despite spreading awareness, such incidents keep happening in Uttar Pradesh. We will take strict action against people violating the rules,” a senior police officer told Times of India.