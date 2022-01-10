Viral Video:It’s the wedding season in India and couples across the country are leaving no stoned unturned to make their weddings memorable. In the era of themed weddings, brides and grooms take the lead and make grand entries at their wedding venues by arriving on chariots, rotating platforms and swings. One such video shows the bride and groom riding horses to their wedding venue.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Grooves to 'Saami Saami' From Pushpa, People Say 'You Rock' | Watch

Normally, in Indian marriage ceremonies, it’s the groom, who comes to the wedding riding a hired horse or a mare as per tradition. However, breaking the stereotypes, the bride too rode a horse along with the groom. In the video, the bride and groom can be seen sitting atop a horse, while holding each other’s hands as they make their way to the wedding venue. The guests standing around are seen capturing the couple’s grand entry on their mobile phones.

It’s not known about when and where the video is from, but the video is going viral on Instagram. It has been uploaded on Instagram on a page named thebridesofindia. ”When the bride and groom make a grand entry together,” the video is captioned.

While some loved the grand entry, others weren’t impressed and cited animal cruelty. One user wrote, ”I’m sorry but it just seems a little to over the top!

What do you think?