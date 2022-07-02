Bride Groom Video: The Internet hasn’t seen enough of wedding videos as there’s a plethora of dance performances, jaimala games, among other funny and entertaining clips. Another such video from an Indian wedding is going viral on social media where a groom puts the jaimala around the neck of the bride’s sister.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Touches Bride's Feet During Wedding, Internet Loves The Beautiful Gesture | Watch

The video was uploaded on Instagram by the page 'bridal_lehenga_designn' and received around 40k views. It shows the bride and groom standing on the stage with their families during the jaimala ceremony. The groom seems to be drunk as he's having trouble standing straight and his brother is holding him. The saali (his future sister-in-law) who's in a turquoise blue lehenga is standing next to the bride while holding a jaimala for her. She then hands to her and the bride puts it around the groom's neck.

The groom's brother then hands him the jaimala and he takes it with shaking hands. While looking down in an inebriated state, the groom gets confused and instead of the bride, who's also wearing a similar blue lehenga, the groom puts the jaimala around her sister's neck. This leaves all the family members and the bride stunned. The bride then asks the groom what he just did but he just stands there drunk as his brother shakes him.

