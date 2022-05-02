Viral Video: It’s the wedding season in India and couples across the country are leaving no stoned unturned to make their weddings memorable. In the era of themed weddings, brides and grooms are now making grand entries or coming up with unique jaimala themes. And why not! With changing times and evolving trends, couples and wedding planners are also adopting cool jaimala ideas to make the ceremony a little hatke. One such video has surfaced on social media showing a bride and groom having their jaimala in a ball pool. As the couple arrive on the circular stage, the bride squad pours bags of mini pink balloons in it. The bride and groom slowly enter the ball pool, and play with the balloons. Seconds later, bridesmaids arrive carrying wedding garlands in their hands. The bride and groom then lovingly put garlands on each other and shared a hug.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Son Runs Over To Hug Her As She Walks Down The Aisle. Watch

An Instagram page called WedMeGood shared the video and wrote, ”Jaimala in a Ball Pool? A little bit wedding , a little bit obstacle course? Hmmm …. Tell us what you think.” The video has gone viral, amassing more than 49,000 likes.

Watch the video here:

What do you think of this jaimala theme?