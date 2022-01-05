Viral Video: Wedding videos are a hit on the internet, with many funny and interesting clips of brides and grooms going viral on daily basis. As you all know, Indian weddings are elaborate affairs with several rituals and traditions involved. So, it’s important to add a fun element to it, so that people don’t get bored. One such video features a bride and groom playing a fun wedding game during their wedding rituals at their pandit’s behest.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Gets Words From Late Father’s Letter Embroidered on Her Wedding Veil | Watch

In the video, it can be seen that the bride and groom are sitting at the wedding mandap and apparently, all rituals related to marriage have been complete. In the meantime, Panditji asks both of them to play a game. He explains the game, saying that whoever sits on the chair first, the key to run the house will be in his/her hands. As soon as Panditji lowers his hands, both of them quickly sit on the chair. Both claim to sit on the chair first, but after looking carefully at the video, it is clear that the bride has won.

It is not known when and where the video is said, but it is being shared on several social media platforms. The video has also been uploaded on Instagram on a page named witty_wedding with a caption that reads, ”Taking bets on who’s gonna run the house 😜😄💃🏻😍Ps: can’t believe its been a week.”

Watch the video here:

The video has been liked more than 8000 times with people loving the idea of such games at the wedding. ”Haha so funny,” wrote one user while others replied with heart and fire emojis.