Viral Video: In an effort to make their wedding special, brides and grooms nowadays can be seen making amazing and unique entries at their weddings. After all, it’s a moment that they will cherish their entire lives. One such video is going viral on Instagram showing a bride breaking into an adorable dance as the groom enters the wedding hall. The video shows the veiled and decked up bride sitting on a special circular stage and is quite excited about the groom’s entry. As the groom enters the banquet hall with swag, he expresses his happiness by doing a little dance. Seeing him, the bride can’t stop herself and excitedly grooves to the popular song ‘Banno Tera Swagger’. Seeing the happy couple dance, guests clap and cheer for them.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Complains About Getting Married in Summer, People Find It Relatable | Watch

The video has been uploaded on Instagram on a page named witty_wedding, with a caption that read, ”Who said Brides have to be shy!?😉🔥❤️ love and happiness on top. Tag a bride who is going to have a rocking entry!” The text on the video reads, ”This adorable bridal entry will steal your heart.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Planning_witty Wedding (@witty_wedding)

The video has gone viral, and people loved the chemistry of the bride and groom. Shared a day ago, the video has gotten more than 5500 likes and several reactions in the form of love and heart emojis.