Viral Video: With the marriage season at its peak now, all sorts of funny and interesting wedding videos go viral on a daily basis. However, not all weddings are fun particularly when the bride and groom don’t see eye to eye with each other. In one such shocking video, a bride was seen slapping the groom on the stage just before the jaimala ceremony. The incident happened on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, where hundreds of guests had arrived to attend the wedding.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Does Push-Ups Wearing Heavy Wedding Lehenga, Sets Major Fitness Goals | Watch

The video shows the bride and groom standing on the wedding stage with garlands in their hands. As the groom puts the garland over the bride, she slaps him across the face. Not once, but twice! She then stormed off the stage, leaving the guests shocked. As per the video, she didn’t like the groom, however, the exact reason is not known.

Journalist Piyush Rai shared the video and wrote, ”In UP’s Hamirpur, a video of a bride slapping the groom on stage during “jaimal” ceremony on Sunday has surfaced. Details on what triggered this outburst are still sketchy but a relative from groom’s side claims bride “didn’t like” the groom.”

In UP's Hamirpur, a video of a bride slapping the groom on stage during "jaimal" ceremony on Sunday has surfaced. Details on what triggered this outburst are still sketchy but a relative from groom's side claims bride "didn't like" the groom. pic.twitter.com/LjbSKmy0OD — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 18, 2022

According to a report by Times Now, the bride was later identified as Reena, who was getting married to Ravikant Ahirwar. It is being said that the wedding finally took place a little later after the local police and family members intervened to contain the situation.

Local police intervened to contain the situation. Later, the wedding took place. pic.twitter.com/cOd3oUMAf0 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the video has gone viral, and elicited a lot of responses from social media users. While some were amused, others said that the bride shouldn’t have slapped the groom. One user said, ”Totally wrong on her part …. She should slap her parents for forcefully marrying her … if so is the case.” Another wrote, ”Shame on her. She should be charged for humiliation and assault. An adult must communicate verbally and assertively, period.”

Arrange marriage is scary what if she slaps like this on our marriage day — Amrikawala Superman (@amrikawala) April 18, 2022

Totally wrong on her part …. She should slap her parents for forcefully marrying her … if so is the case — kumar manoj (@kmanoj_24) April 18, 2022

If she don't like the groom, she should have slapped her parents!! Mandap-Veerangana bahut ho rahi hain Web series dekh dekh Kar… https://t.co/lB3yvQgnOr — #ModiKilledRTI (@neerajjaihind) April 18, 2022

Ladki ko pahle sochna chahiye tha — Samar (@GKPsamadTweet) April 19, 2022