Bride Groom Viral Video: For many people, marriage is one of the most special moment of their lives and the thought of spending it with someone they love is an absolutely beautiful feeling. These days, brides and grooms don’t shy away from expressing their emotions and openly convey what they feel. One such video has captured the excited and happy reaction of a groom, and it is sure to leave you in splits. The video shows the groom dedicating a special dance performance for the bride as he grooves to popular Bollywood song Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride's Sister Dances to Chunari Chunari During Sangeet Night, Netizens Shower Love | Watch

In the video, the groom dances merrily to the song, as the shy bride stands in one corner. Other guests are seen watching the dance, who whistle and cheer for him. The groom is even seen showering currency notes on the the bride, and dances his heart out on the song. Meanwhile, kids rush to collect the notes. The amusing video has been uploaded on Instagram by Amit Kumar Chaurasiya with a caption that says as, ”Super jori, love you. Ekbar jarur dekhe kya dance kiye hai log. Last me jarur dekhe kya huwa.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, amusing netizens who loved watching the groom’s priceless reaction and lively dance. . The comment section is full of laugh and fire emojis with people congratulating the couple.One user wrote, ”He is giving all his efforts to make her happy.” Another jokingly commented, ”dulhan be like – Naach le jitna nachna hai.” A third said, ”Khushi byaan nahi ho pa rahi.”