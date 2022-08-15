Wedding viral video: With the marriage season going on, all sorts of funny and interesting wedding videos go viral on a daily basis. However, not all weddings are fun particularly when the bride and groom don’t see eye to eye with each other. In one such video, the bride and groom are on the stage after the jaimala ceremony has been conducted. After garlands are exchanged, both of them try to forcefully feed sweets to each other. As soon as the bride moved the laddu towards the groom’s face, he clenched his mouth forcing the bride to apply force. Meanwhile, when the groom extends his hand, the bride also behaves in the same way. When the groom feeds her mithai forcefully, she slaps him hard, leaving everyone shocked.Also Read - Contraceptive Pills, Booklet: This State To Give 'Wedding Kits' New Couples To Raise Family Planning Awareness

The text on the video reads, "Aaj kal fashion ho gaya hai kya ye sab?" The video has also been uploaded on Instagram on a page named official_viralclips, which is being liked by people.

Watch the viral video:

The video is going viral, with many people pouring laughing emojis on it and tagging their friends to tease them.